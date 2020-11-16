Siyata Mobile Partners with OnTech Smart Services To Launch Uniden© Cellular Signal Booster Installation Program Throughout the United States

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) wholly owned subsidiary, Signifi Mobile Inc. (“Signifi”), is pleased to announce a partnership with OnTech Smart Services , a company dedicated to the installation, setup, and personalized education of smart products.



Starting this Winter, Siyata’s partnership with OnTech will bring installation services to the full range of Uniden® cellular signal boosters throughout every zip code in the U.S., with all the reliability and convenience for which its national leading installation network is known.

Siyata customers will be able to have their Uniden cellular signal booster system professionally installed by an OnTech technician in residential properties, giving them easier access to the crystal-clear phone calls and lightning-fast speeds on which they have come to rely.

OnTech is one of the largest home service providers in the U.S., bringing together a structured workforce of more than 8,000 expert technicians and award-winning customer service to make it easy for everyone to enjoy the benefits of smart technology.



Key Facts:

Customers will be able to purchase installation services from a professionally trained OnTech technician when purchasing any Uniden cellular booster systems.



Each OnTech appointment includes installation services and set up to ensure seamless integration of the booster system into the building.



Consumers across the U.S. can purchase OnTech installation services with same-day and next-day appointments available, depending on location.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, states, "During this current pandemic, many Americans have transitioned into a work and study-from-home situation, which has driven the need for improved cellular coverage. We believe that for our customers across the U.S. who are struggling to work, study and play due to failing cellular signal strength, this is a real game changer. Our boosters have proven to be life-changing for so many people and now with our OnTech Smart Services partnership, we are removing any remaining hurdles by ensuring that everyone has access to the cellular signal quality they deserve, even those who don’t have the time or ability to do the installation themselves.”

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise and home cellular booster systems enables first responders, enterprise workers, and consumers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak, and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO

Investor Relations:

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

RBMG (RB Milestone Group LLC)

info@rbmilestone.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Siyata is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses that this Winter, Siyata’s partnership with OnTech will bring installation services to the full range of Uniden® cellular signal boosters throughout every zip code in the U.S. and the belief that for its customers across the U.S. who are struggling to work, study and play due to failing cellular signal strength, this is a real game changer. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Siyata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.