Brixton Metals Finds Multiple Gold Samples Greater than 1 oz/t at the Trapper Target on its Thorn Project

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (“Brixton” or the "Company") (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) is pleased to announce high-grade gold, silver and copper content in 17 in place outcrop rock samples collected at and west of the recently acquired Trapper Target on its vast 2,594 square kilometer Thorn Cu-Au-Ag Project.



Highlights from Prospecting

Five rock samples greater than 20 g/t gold

Three rock samples greater than 1 oz/t gold , including a 1.5 oz/t Au sample ( 47.0 g/t Au )

S ample Y642277 returned 31.9 g/t Au, 1490 .0 g/t Ag , 5.6% Pb, 3.7% Zn , 0.1% Cu





Three samples greater than 1% copper, including one greater than 5% copper in a new area



Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals, Gary R. Thompson stated, “The Trapper Target was acquired earlier this year from Kodiak Copper for cash and share consideration of C$1 million, whom had drilled the target in 2011 with some very encouraging results. Several days of prospecting in the area have returned exciting new high-grade results. Further geochemical sampling, geological mapping and drilling will be the priorities during the next season’s exploration program.”

Table 1. A Summary of the 17 High Grade Rock Samples Collected.

Sample ID Au ppm Ag ppm Cu ppm Pb ppm Zn ppm Y642280 47.0 127.0 1,925.0 56,100.0 26,100.0 Y642092 41.6 106.0 2,710.0 42,900.0 64,000.0 Y642277 31.9 1,490.0 1,385.0 56,000.0 37,000.0 Y642091 28.2 572.0 1,880.0 36,500.0 29,700.0 Y642279 23.0 367.0 1,725.0 34,000.0 24,900.0 Y642281 7.1 84.4 1,175.0 50,600.0 53,100.0 Y642028 4.6 4.9 46.4 43.7 170.0 Y642258 3.1 4.4 820.0 9.4 91.0 Y642264 2.1 2.7 114.0 10.7 24.0 Y642278 1.6 5.5 57.0 168.0 197.0 Y642283 1.3 68.7 1,735.0 36,000.0 33,200.0 Y642026 1.3 2.9 103.0 18.2 51.0 Y642124 1.1 30.9 52,200.0 11.9 131.0 Y642265 0.5 11.3 29,300.0 8.9 130.0 Y642031 0.0 1.5 6,890.0 4.2 72.0 Y642137 0.0 51.0 6,970.0 842.0 1,450.0 Y642260 0.0 1.4 12,200.0 3.5 48.0

In addition to the high-grades that were pulled from the Trapper Target, an important new area of interest was identified through prospecting located about 3km west-southwest from the Trapper Target seen in Map B below. Rock sample Y642124 returned 5.2% Cu, 1.1 g/t Au, 30.9 g/t Ag, see Figure 5 below for further details.

Click link for Figure 1. General Location Map of Samples Collected from this Batch of 17 Rock Samples:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Fig-1_16Nov2020.jpg

The Trapper Gold trend is a 5.5 km long NW striking zone that consists of highly altered volcanic sequences with quartz stockwork-brecciation and visible sulphide mineralization.

Click link for Figure 2. The Trapper Gold Zone with 2020 Gold-in-Rock Geochemical Results:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Fig-2_16Nov2020.jpg

Click link for Figure 3. Detailed Insert Map of Recent High-Grade Gold Sample Location (blue rectangle):

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Fig-3_16Nov2020.jpg

Click link for Figure 4. Rock outcrop sample Y642280 returned 47 g/t Au, 127 g/t Ag, 0.19% Cu, 8.2% Pb+Zn, pyrite-pyrrhotite-arsenopyrite and other pictures of the sampled area (Trapper Gold Zone):

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Fig-4_16Nov2020.jpg

Click link for Figure 5. Rock sample Y642124 returned 5.2% Cu, 1.1 g/t Au, 30.9 g/t Ag (new area of interest):

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Fig-5-16Nov2020.jpg

During the 2020 exploration program at Thorn, Brixton completed a total of 5,291.99m of core drilling of which, 2,788.55m over 16 holes were drilled at the Outlaw gold target and 2,503.44m over 3 holes were drilled at the Camp Creek porphyry target (assay results pending). The property-wide geochemical survey at the Thorn Project includes 5,418 soil and 1,282 rock samples.

Figures 6 and 7 represent the latest version of the Thorn Project gold and copper geochemical anomaly maps, both highlighting a 75 km long copper-gold anomalous trend.

Click link for Figure 6. Gold Geochemical Anomalies Map at the Thorn Project:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Fig-6-16Nov2020.jpg

While the Company has some rock sample results still pending, these maps represent a geochemical compilation totalling 6,600 rock, 25,000 soil and 2,500 stream sediment samples collected throughout the Thorn property of anomalous values.

Click link for Figure 7. Copper Geochemical Anomalies Map at the Thorn Project:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Fig-7-16Nov2020.jpg

Mr. Antonio Celis, MSc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved the information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold, copper and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver and the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NWBC with a combined total of 3600sqkm of mineral tenure, the past producing Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt brownfield projects in Ontario and the past producing advanced stage Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB and in the USA OTCQB market under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations please contact Mitchell Smith, VP of Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com

