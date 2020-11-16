Marble Arch Research, Inc. Initiates Research Coverage of APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, is very pleased to announce that Marble Arch Research Inc., a leading independent equity research provider, has produced a new investment research report on the Company. The report provides an overview of recent events, new initiatives, and the Company’s valuation relative to its peer group.



The sponsored research update also carries a rating and a price target and can be accessed here: http://www.applifedigital.com/investors/research/

Marble Arch Summary Analysis of Expanding Opportunities for APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.

While e-commerce transcends geographical borders, APPlife has critical strategic presence in the world’s two largest e-commerce markets, China, and the US, with an addressable market worth $1.3 trillion in aggregate and rising.





APPlife’s hybrid incubator/venture studio style business model will give the Company much greater diversity than many of its competitors and the advantage of accelerated growth.





Moreover, the Company’s investment strategy is not limited simply to apps and websites but casts a broader net to embrace SaaS driven e-commerce platforms and cloud-based businesses.





Such strategic flexibility gives APPlife remit to target and potentially capture a larger chunk of the market opportunity arising from the world’s ongoing process of digitalization while, at the same time, increasing its chances of commercial success in a highly-competitive industry.



Marble Arch Research notes that: “APPlife Digital Solutions is not just another e-commerce/digital technology play. Overseen by a multi-skilled and accomplished executive leadership team and Board of Directors, small-cap APPlife can claim a differentiated business model from most other app and website developers. APPlife’s hybrid incubator/venture studio style business model embracing a combination of in-house developments and investments in early stage but revenue-generating acquisitions, affords the company not only a greater opportunity to produce multiple and diverse revenue streams, but also gives it the capacity to drive a faster growth trajectory.”

Marble Arch Research continues: “APPlife’s business model lends itself to the potential for substantial value creation down the road. This claim is strongly supported by the outstanding success of an industry benchmark for this type of model, belonging to China’s Tencent. APPlife is only at the start of its journey and has yet to establish a track record of success. Taking this into account, we rate APPlife a Speculative Buy, but put it on watch for a possible upgrade to a firm BUY as we monitor the company’s early execution progress. Our valuation analysis indicates substantial share upside potential to the $0.64-$2.98 range, with further significant value upside in the making as it looks to grow its digital assets portfolio both organically and by acquisition.”

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: jody@applifedigital.com

