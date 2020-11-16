Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,044 in the last 365 days.

Keros Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that Keros’ President and Chief Executive Officer Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D. will present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18th at 9:05 am ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and archived in the Investors section of the Keros website at https://ir.kerostx.com/. A replay will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematologic and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the transforming growth factor-Beta, or TGF-ß, family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros’ lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from iron imbalance, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. Keros’ third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Investor Contact:
Julia Balanova
jbalanova@soleburytrout.com
646-378-2936


Primary Logo

You just read:

Keros Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.