PCG Advisory CEO Jeff Ramson Joins Virtual Fall Investor Summit Panel, “Making Smart Investment Decisions in Uncertain Times”

/EIN News/ -- Panel to be Held on Wednesday, November 18th at 5:00 PM ET

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ PCG Advisory, Inc., a leading New York City-based investor relations and digital strategies firm, today announced that CEO Jeff Ramson will join a panel at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit taking place on November 16- 18, 2020.

The panel, “Making Smart Investment Decisions in Uncertain Times,” will take place on Wednesday, November 18th at 5:00 PM ET. Other panelists include Shree Viswanathan, founder of SVN Capital and Steve Kiel, founder and CIO of Arquitos Capital. The panel will be moderated by Vijay Chopra, Portfolio Manager, DCM Advisors, LLC.

“In these uncertain and fast changing times, I look forward to this discussion with my fellow panelists as we all continue to search for successful investment strategies,” Ramson said. “At PCG we have a long history of identifying hidden strength and value in smaller cap stocks with the potential to perform well in various market environments.”

For more information about the Virtual Fall 2020 Investor Summit, which offers free admission for investors as attendees, go to:

https://fall-investor-summit2020.events.issuerdirect.com/login

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life sciences, technology and other emerging growth companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc. PCG Holdings also owns Proactive Capital Group LLC., which manages a global macro hedge fund called Proactive Capital Partners, LP. The fund invests in a broad spectrum of financial instruments, including an allocation for emerging public companies.

Contact:

Stephanie Prince

Managing Director

(646) 762-4518

sprince@pcgadvisory.com