Patriot One’s AI-powered PATSCAN Platform deployed at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) maker of the PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform, announces the deployment of its Platform at the Plaza Hotel & Casino.



The Plaza Hotel & Casino will begin its Phase 1 deployment of the PATSCAN Platform, offering increased security and safety for resort guests, staff and partners. In addition to the PATSCAN VRS component of the Platform for the detection of visible and invisible threats, such as weapons, disturbances, elevated body temperature identification and facial mask detection, the Plaza will also deploy Patriot One’s new PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Gateway for concealed weapon detection.

“We’re excited to bring this new innovative, AI-driven threat detection technology to the Plaza,” said Jay Franken, general manager of the Plaza Hotel & Casino. “Popular for a classic Vegas experience and conveniently located at the top of the Fremont Street Experience, the Plaza Hotel & Casino typically welcomes thousands of guests a day. So, we are pleased to be the first in the downtown area to implement new physical and health security solutions to better protect our guests and staff.”

“We’re excited to be working with the Plaza Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas,” shared Dietmar Wennemer, President and COO for Patriot One. “Our business development team has been working with a number of Las Vegas resorts and casinos since setting up operations in the city back in December 2017. With the commercialization of our PATSCAN Platform early this summer, and the re-opening of the resorts and casinos, we’re seeing an increase in interest for our solutions, including our elevated body temperature solution, which can assist in identifying potential viral threats. The Plaza has moved quickly, and we’ll begin deploying this quarter for the upcoming holiday season, including the Plaza’s New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration.”

In addition, the Company has plans to undertake a corporate awareness campaign to raise its profile in the U.S. domestic investment community, and has engaged Winning Media, LLC (“Winning Media”) to provide Patriot One with a breadth of targeted digital media and corporate brand recognition initiatives. Winning Media is a Houston, Texas – based marketing agency that specializes in digital and corporate brand marketing services to enhance corporate visibility and retail investor awareness. The agency will handle specific functions of digital distribution of public information relating to the Company. Winning Media and its principals do not have any direct or indirect equity interest in the Company and will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation for their services.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One's mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required: car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances, or potential health and safety threats for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About the Plaza Hotel & Casino

Located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, the Plaza Hotel & Casino combines a vintage Rat Pack attitude with modern styling and personal customer service for the ultimate Vegas experience. First opened in 1971 and built on the site of the original Las Vegas railroad depot, the Plaza has nearly 1,000 renovated rooms and suites, a classic Vegas showroom, downtown’s only bingo hall, and 30,000 square feet of refurbished ballroom and meeting space. Larger outdoor events are hosted at the Plaza’s Core Arena, downtown’s only equestrian and multipurpose facility. Guests enjoy a variety of dining options led by the renowned Oscar’s Steakhouse in the hotel’s iconic glass dome overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. Hundreds of slot machines and nearly two dozen table games comprise an 80,000-square-foot casino floor, which is also home to downtown’s largest race and sports book. A fully renovated rooftop pool and recreation deck, complete with private cabanas, hot tub, food truck, tennis court and dedicated Pickleball courts, provide a variety of outdoor amenities. For more information on the multiple award-winning Plaza Hotel & Casino, visit www.plazahotelcasino.com.

