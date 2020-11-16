Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bel Announces Participation in Sidoti & Co. Virtual Micro Cap Conference on November 19, 2020

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (“Bel,” or, “the Company”) (Nasdaq:BELFA and Nasdaq:BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that the Company will participate in the Sidoti & Co. Virtual Micro Cap Conference on November 19, 2020.  Dennis Ackerman, President of Bel’s Power Solutions group, Craig Brosious, Vice President of Finance, and Lynn Hutkin, Director of Financial Reporting will be available for the entirety of the day to provide interested investors an update on the company’s financial progress and future growth opportunities.

To request a virtual meeting with Bel management, investors are encouraged to register for the conference at sidoticonference.com/ or contact Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for Bel.  There will be a group presentation at 10:00 AM ET, which will be accessible via webcast on Bel’s investor relations events and presentations page, at https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations.

About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits.  These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries.  Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies).  The Company operates facilities around the world.

Investor Contact:
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
Darrow Associates
tel 516.419.9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com		   Company Contact:
Daniel Bernstein
President
ir@belf.com

 


