Abpro Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Demonstrating Efficacy of its Neutralizing Antibody Therapeutic Against COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- ▪ Data from the monkey challenge study published in Nature Communications showed a single dose of neutralizing antibody ABP 300 blocks infection of SARS-CoV-2 in prophylactic treatment and clears SARS-CoV-2 in three days in a therapeutic treatment setting



▪ Safety demonstrated in non-human primates

▪ ABP 300 showed the potential to neutralize eight SARS-CoV-2 strains with reported high-frequency mutations

▪ Data support the continued evaluation of neutralizing antibody therapeutic, ABP 300, in human subjects

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abpro Corporation today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article in the scientific journal Nature Communications titled, “Characterization of neutralizing antibody with prophylactic and therapeutic efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 in rhesus monkeys.” The publication is available online here.



ABP 300, referred to as MW05 in the publication, neutralizes COVID-19 by binding to the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, blocking the viral interaction with the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors of host which are critical for viral entry and infection. Through this mechanism of action, ABP 300 not only completely and safely neutralizes COVID-19 in animal models but could potentially do so with superior safety and efficacy than other monoclonal antibodies in development.

“We are highly encouraged by this preclinical best-in-class proof-of-concept data showing the potential of our monoclonal antibodies to neutralize multiple SARS-CoV-2 strains. The data supports further development of antibody-based therapies for prophylactic and therapeutic treatment of COVID-19,” said Ian Chan, chief executive officer and co-founder of Abpro Corporation. “As the SARS-CoV-2 mutates, which could undermine the effectiveness of vaccines and therapies, there is an urgent need for treatments that can address a broad range of strains.”

Study highlights:

Potent prophylactic and therapeutic effects against SARS-CoV-2 were observed in rhesus monkeys – a widely used model to assess efficacy of therapeutics and vaccines of SARS-CoV-2 because it closely mirrors human infection and disease. A single dose of ABP 300 blocked infection of SARS-CoV-2 in prophylactic treatment and cleared SARS-CoV-2 in three days in a therapeutic treatment setting.

ABP-300 was shown to have a protective effect by alleviating the lung lesions caused by SARS-CoV-2 in the monkeys whether the antibody was injected before or after the virus challenge.

ABP 300 showed high RBD binding abilities and strong ability to disrupt RBD/ACE2 binding, and effectively neutralized both SARS-CoV-2 pseudo virus and authentic live virus.

Additional antibodies from Abpro’s program, ABP-300, as known as MW05, and an additional antibody, MW07, exhibited strong binding abilities to eight high frequency mutant RBD proteins, blocking viral interactions with host cells. These results suggest both monoclonal antibodies may neutralize a broad range of SARS-CoV-2 strains.

About ABP 300

ABP 300 is a human neutralizing monoclonal antibody therapy against COVID-19 that was created using the latest technologies available for antibody discovery. ABP 300 disrupts the interaction of the viral receptor binding domain (RBD) with host angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor and has shown neutralizing efficacy in vivo against COVID-19 by blocking viral entry into cells. ABP 300 recently completed a Phase 1 dose escalation study in human subjects.

About Abpro

Abpro Corporation is a clinical stage biotechnology company located in Woburn, Massachusetts. The Company’s mission is to improve the lives of mankind facing severe and life-threatening diseases with next-generation antibody therapies. Abpro’s DiversImmune™ platform has been used successfully against 300 traditionally difficult targets. The Company has a pipeline of therapies to treat cancer, eye, autoimmune, infectious diseases and other areas. For more information, please visit www.abpro.com.

