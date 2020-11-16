Initiative heightens health and safety in senior living

Des Moines, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCS announces EverSafe 360°, a comprehensive program that sets the new standard for senior living and reimagines the way communities managed by LCS live and work together. This innovative program raises the bar in overall senior safety.

LCS created EverSafe 360⁰ as the next evolution in the endless pursuit of elevating the total resident experience.

As the nation's second-largest operator in senior living, the health and safety of residents have always been the top priority for LCS. These past months have identified a greater need for a comprehensive approach to caring for residents and LCS has responded.

EverSafe 360° provides additional health, safety and security to residents, family and staff. It utilizes science-based practices that focus on the many facets of environmental care, including deep cleaning and state-of-the-art indoor air quality systems.

EverSafe 360° has established the LCS Medical Advisory Board that brings together a group of talented physicians who specialize in infectious diseases, mental health geriatrics and epidemiology. This team of experts will provide communities managed by LCS with real-time guidance to ensure the security and safety of all residents and staff.

Telemedicine technology will be deployed in all senior living communities to provide an overall health and wellness platform to assure residents in all levels of care have ready access to on-demand physician services. Telemedicine will provide increased opportunities for residents to receive medical care during a pandemic including, but not limited to, physician visits, therapy services, non-emergent assessments and post-acute physician follow up.

EverSafe 360° is all-encompassing and focuses on the emotional and physical aspects of keeping everyone as safe as possible to enjoy their “best life” experience at an LCS community. The program is delivered with the care and compassion that allows LCS to quickly and comprehensively help alleviate any concern around safety measures.

The health and safety of 40,000 residents and 30,000 employees are our priorities. And with EverSafe 360°, LCS has raised the bar for senior living.

