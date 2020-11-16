Viemed Healthcare to Present at Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 18, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (TSX:VMD.TO and NASDAQ:VMD), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced today that it has been invited to present at Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.



Viemed’s management, Casey Hoyt, CEO and Todd Zehnder, COO, are scheduled to meet with and present to investors at the conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. EST. To access the live webcast of the conference presentation, please visit https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel27/viemf/2260784.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

