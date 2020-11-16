Heads Up Health Closes $1.35M Seed Round Lead by Innosphere Ventures

Innosphere Ventures Fund makes seed investment into healthcare analytics company

/EIN News/ -- Fort Collins, CO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innosphere Ventures’ seed-stage venture capital fund has announced its investment in Heads Up Health (Heads Up), a leading digital health analytics company with a software platform that instantly compiles and organizes a complete medical history. Using data from multiple sources, including wearables, genomics, labs, and electronic health records (EHR), Heads Up enables users and their healthcare providers to see the data they need to transform health outcomes.

Heads Up has built a fully HIPPA compliant cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that integrates today’s most advanced sensors and wearables (Apple Watch, Oura Ring, DEXCOM etc.) and major healthcare practitioner’s existing EHR portals (Quest Diagnostics, Labcorp, Everlywell etc.). The platform includes a web app and mobile app that are used by practitioners and patients to track goal progress and improve patients’ health outcomes. To date, the company’s health analytics platform has been implemented by over 30,000 individual users in over 60 countries around the world.

Heads Up is rapidly adding new customers across a range of healthcare verticals, including functional, integrative and concierge medicine, direct primary care, dieticians and nutritionists, and wellness coaches. Heads Up will use the investment capital to implement an accelerated growth plan which includes adding enterprise-level capabilities to the product, increasing remote patient monitoring (RPM) billing features, enhancing mobile app features, and growing the sales team.

“After we saw the Heads Up platform, we knew the company was perfectly positioned to lead the digital health analytics transformation and implement precision medicine with their world-class user interface and tools for patients and practitioners. The Heads Up platform will play a major part in new care delivery models, including personalized predictive and preventive solutions for individual’s health. Our Fund couldn't be more excited to partner with the Heads Up team in such an endeavor,” said John Smith, Innosphere Ventures collaborator who led the investment into Heads Up with the fund’s General Partners and will join Heads Up Health’s Board of Directors. The combination of a growing focus on health analytics, the shift to virtual care and regulatory changes, including new reimbursement codes for remote patient monitoring, are key trends driving the need for Heads Up’s solution.

“We found the right partner in Innosphere Ventures, not only do they share our vision of the opportunity, but they bring an operator’s perspective and the network to help us lead the way. We are thrilled to have them as investors,” said Dave Korsunsky, founder and CEO of Heads Up. “It’s no secret that healthcare is undergoing massive technological and regulatory change, and our team is dedicated to building the best health platform that puts the power of data at your fingertips, so that individuals and healthcare professionals can better optimize health. Heads Up is the only platform that empowers you with full control over all your health data.”

For more information on Innosphere Ventures and this investment, contact Mike Freeman, General Partner of Innosphere Fund I, at mike@innosphereventures.org or (970) 817-4791.

Attachments

Emily Wilson Innosphere Ventures 970-295-4481 emily@innosphere.org