Webb Fontaine Proudly Announced as Sponsor for Inaugural Bloomberg Invest Africa Virtual Summit

Webb Fontaine (https://WebbFontaine.com/) is proud to announce its role in sponsoring the first-ever Bloomberg Invest Africa event, which will be held virtually on November 24, 2020.

This virtual global event will bring together a high-profile panel of experts, government ministers and regional and global trade professionals to discuss at length the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for nations and businesses across the continent. Webb Fontaine, as one of the leading providers of customs and trade solutions to governments around the globe, and in particular in Africa, is proud to support this important inaugural event.

Through its diverse network of digitally focussed and technology-led operations across Africa, Webb Fontaine is at the forefront of a new, substantial, sustained and immersive adoption of the latest Trade and Customs practices and technologies.

The company is actively enabling the development and growth of new ideas and new ways of working that are rapidly and effectively transforming the Trade and Customs landscape across Africa and giving nations such as Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia, which are actively using Webb Fontaine-created solutions, a foundation for sustained success.

Bloomberg is one of the world’s most trusted sources of up-to-the-minute business and financial news, expert discussion and examination of global and regional politics and market trends and developments. Produced by Bloomberg Live, the Bloomberg Invest Africa event will address some of the most pressing issues facing the continent today and in the future.

The forum will examine the impact of COVID-19 on the trade and business eco-system and the various roadmaps to recovery that have been adopted by countries, government entities and companies, as well as the factors that make Africa an attractive investment destination.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Invest Africa will be; Kevin Daly, Investment Director Emerging Market Debt, Aberdeen Standard Investments; H.E. Vera Daves de Sousa, Minister of Finance Republic of Angola; Nitin Gajria Director – Sub-Saharan Africa, Google; H.E. Amadou Hott, Minister of Economy Planning and Cooperation, Republic of Senegal; Dr John Nkengasong, Director, Africa CDC.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/2IHuGGt.

About Webb Fontaine: Trusted by governments globally, Webb Fontaine (https://WebbFontaine.com/) provides industry wide solutions to accelerate trade development and modernization. The company uses unique technology including Artificial Intelligence to enable countries to emerge as leaders in the future of trade.

Knowledge transfer is at the core of Webb Fontaine; comprising a team of experts who work across the world, empowering local communities and governments.

As an industry leader with the largest R&D centres in the industry, Webb Fontaine is constantly developing international trade practices connecting countries, borders and people.

For more information visit https://WebbFontaine.com/.