Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 339 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,913 in the last 365 days.

Nuvei To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences.

  • On Monday, November 16, 2020, members of the Company’s management team will be participating in a fireside chat at the TD Securities Technology Virtual Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 11:10AM ET.
  • On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, members of the Company’s management team will be participating in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 8:15AM ET.

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Nuvei
We are Nuvei, the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes worldwide, supports 450 local and alternative payment methods and nearly 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
NuveiIR@icrinc.com

Public Relations
Nuvei-PR@icrinc.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Nuvei To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.