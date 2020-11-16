Vaxart Announces Presentations at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference & the Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc., (NASDAQ: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, announced today that management will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences and invites investors to participate by webcast. Please see additional details below:



Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference, November 17-19, 2020



Management will deliver a company presentation on Thursday, November 19th at 2:20 p.m. ET and will also be available for one-on-one meetings. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Vaxart website: https://investors.vaxart.com/events-presentations

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, December 1-3, 2020



Management will present in a fireside chat format and will be available for one-on-one meetings. The presentations will be available prior to the dates of the conference. A replay of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of the Vaxart website: https://investors.vaxart.com/events-presentations

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing oral tablet vaccines designed to generate mucosal and systemic immune responses that protect against a wide range of infectious diseases and have the potential to provide sterilizing immunity for diseases such as COVID-19. Vaxart believes that a room temperature stable tablet is easier to distribute, store and administer than injectable vaccines and may provide a significantly faster response to a pandemic than injectable vaccines, enabling a greater portion of the population to be protected. Vaxart’s development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV). For more information, please visit www.vaxart.com.

