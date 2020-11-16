VBL Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- - Continued progress in OVAL Phase 3 potential-registration study in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; high response rates (RR) of over 50% in the total evaluable patient population with approximately 200 patients enrolled to date



TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and provided a corporate update.

“The clinical development program for VB-111, our unique gene therapy for solid tumors, continues to advance well. Patient enrollment in the OVAL Phase 3 study in ovarian cancer continues to be ahead of plan, with almost 200 patients enrolled to date. We had two positive DSMC analyses, indicating that our OVAL trial remains on the right track,” said Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics. “While it is important to note that the study remains blinded, we are encouraged by the very high response rate (RR), over 50%, that we continue to see to date. This RR is impressively higher than expected for standard-of-care treatments, for which RR is typically in the teens. If successful, the OVAL trial has the potential to establish VB-111 as a new standard of care in a challenging disease setting where patients currently have limited options.”

Third Quarter and Recent Key Corporate Highlights:

VB-111

● Provided an update on the ongoing OVAL Phase 3 study investigating VB-111 in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer ○ High response rate of over 50% continues to be observed in the total evaluable patient population (treatment and control groups combined) to date, consistent with results from interim analysis reported in March ○ Approximately 50% of study participants enrolled to date. ● Initiated an investigator sponsored Phase 2 study of VB-111 in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo®), an immune checkpoint inhibitor, for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. ○ Study is being conducted under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) between the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and VBL. ● Investigator sponsored VB-111 Phase 2 studies, in rGBM, at Dana Farber Cancer Center and other leading neuro-oncology centers is also on track for initiation.

MOSPD2

● Held a pre-IND meeting with the FDA, reaching alignment on the clinical development of lead candidate VB-601 for immune-inflammatory indications; on track to submit an IND for a first-in-human study in the second half of 2021. ● Anti-MOSPD2 mAbs significantly inhibited migration of monocytes isolated from all MS patients included in the study (n=33) by up to 97%, regardless of disease severity, gender or active treatment. ● Two patents granted by the European Patent Office (EPO) for anti-MOSPD2 platform technology to treat cancer and inflammatory conditions, including relapsing-remitting and progressive MS, rheumatoid arthritis, NASH and inflammatory bowel disease.

Corporate:

● In October 2020, Marc Kozin was appointed as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Kozin will transition to the Chairman role during 2021.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Cash Position. As of September 30, 2020, VBL had cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and restricted bank deposit totaling $37.3 million and working capital of $30.8 million. VBL expects that its cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the third quarter of 2022.

Revenue: Revenues for the third quarter, 2020 were $193 thousand, compared to $79 thousand for the comparable period in 2019.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Comprehensive Loss: VBL reported a net loss of $5.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $4.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

About VBL

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. VBL has developed three platform technologies: a gene-therapy based technology for targeting newly formed blood vessels with focus on cancer, an antibody-based technology targeting MOSPD2 for anti-inflammatory and immuno-oncology applications, and the Lecinoxoids, a family of small-molecules for immune-related indications. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every 6-8 weeks. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in a VBL-sponsored “all comers” Phase 1 trial as well as in three VBL-sponsored tumor-specific Phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored Phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(UNAUDITED)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 U.S. dollars in thousands Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,633 $ 9,436 Short-term bank deposits 25,169 27,100 Short-term restricted bank deposits 153 - Trade Receivables 123 - Other current assets 1,105 1,242 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 38,183 37,778 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Restricted bank deposits 358 506 Property and equipment, net 6,228 6,949 Right-of-use assets 2,846 3,088 Long-term prepaid expenses 257 300 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 9,689 10,843 TOTAL ASSETS $ 47,872 $ 48,621 Liabilities and equity CURRENT LIABILITIES- Accounts payable and accruals: Trade $ 3,148 $ 3,330 Other 3,096 4,238 Deferred revenue 583 386 Lease liabilities 579 774 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 7,406 8,728 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES- Severance pay obligations, net 164 163 Deferred revenue 1,046 1,723 Other non-current liability 99 - Lease liabilities 1,985 2,167 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,294 4,053 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,700 12,781 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 par value; Authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, 150,000,000 and 70,000,000 shares, respectively; issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, 47,896,936 and 35,882,928 shares, respectively 108 73 Accumulated other comprehensive income (8 ) (8 ) Additional paid in capital 251,742 235,974 Warrants 10,401 7,904 Accumulated deficit (225,071 ) (208,103 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 37,172 35,840 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 47,872 $ 48,621







VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)