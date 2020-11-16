Christian Blogger Pays Tribute to Son She Never Met in Poignant New Book ‘The Miscarriage Project’ while also Providing Hope for Others

Author Adrianne Babbitt presents her testimonials along with other parents that experienced miscarriage and found hope through God

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMER, Wis., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 9, 2016 author and Christian lifestyle blogger Adrianne Babbitt and her husband Chuck, experienced the worse tragedy any parent can ever go through, the loss of their son Timothy Lyle Babbitt due to miscarriage. It is then that they began their grief journey and Babbitt started a blog at the time entitled, The Child I Never Held, which eventually led to her new book “The Miscarriage Project: Testimonials of Parents Who Found Hope in God.”

Babbitt’s book features the stories she published on her blog regarding her journey through the grieving process as well as other parents who experienced miscarriage. Through her own testimonials, as well her husband’s and the ones she shares, Babbitt provides hope to those who may have experienced similar loss including stillbirth, infant loss or even abortion, to let them know they are not alone and encouragement that they may find the same healing she did through God. “The Miscarriage Project” not only is a resource for parents going through the grief process, but also provides a glimpse into what they are experiencing to better help their supportive loved ones understand how they feel.

“…An amazing book of pain and grief. But it was helpful to be reminded that healing is available through faith in God…This book would be valuable for everyone because somewhere in your life you will know someone who has experienced a miscarriage.” – 5-star review from Rebecca S Winner for Readers’ Favorite

Through her book and blog, Babbitt hopes to affect change in the miscarriage community and to share the Gospel with the lost who have no hope as she expresses that it is not their fault, they are not alone in their grief and though God is in control, He did not create death. Even though the loss of Timothy was the worst pain she ever felt, Babbitt knows God still has a plan for her and everyone’s good. To learn more, please visit www.TheHavenBlogger.com.

“The Miscarriage Project: Testimonials of Parents Who Found Hope in God”

By Adrianne Babbitt

ISBN: 978-1-9736-7775-8 (sc); 978-1-9736-7776-5 (hc); 978-1-9736-7774-1 (e)

Signed copies of the book can be purchased at The Haven Blogger

Also available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and WestBow Press

About the Author

Adrianne Babbitt has been writing for as long as she can remember and in addition to releasing her debut book also runs her own Christian lifestyle blog, entitled The Haven, on which she regularly writes about the Bible, her faith, and living BOLD (beautiful overcomer loved designed). She attended Moody Bible Institute, studying Children’s Ministry, and graduated with a B.S. in Biblical Studies and has done youth ministry with her husband Chuck for over 10 years. They have been married for eight years and have six children—four at home, one on the way, and one with Jesus. They are originally from Boone, Iowa, but currently reside in Bloomer, Wisconsin. Babbitt loves to write, sing, play various instruments, be active outdoors, be crafty, and spend time with family. She is currently working on several new books including a children’s book titled “My Brother in Heaven” which accompanies the messaging in “The Miscarriage Project” and is also working on a children’s book titled “The Princess Who Changed the World: With One Question” that will be released in Spring 2021 and a YA novel titled “The Haven Diaries Series #1: Dating, Purity and the Unknown.” For all the latest news, continue to follow Babbitt’s journey on Facebook.

