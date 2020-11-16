Full Circle TMS Announces Integration with FourKites to Provide Seamless Real-time Supply Chain Visibility to Shippers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Circle TMS, a supplier of transportation management software (TMS) for carriers and brokers in the expedite, hot-shot and truckload market, has natively integrated FourKites’ market-leading global, multimodal real-time transportation visibility platform into the Enterprise version of their TMS. This new integration delivers third-party logistics providers, brokers and shippers real-time, accurate data on shipment transit times, location, and status.



Growing supply-chain complexity has increased the need for improved visibility on shipments. With this integration, Enterprise TMS users, which include hundreds of expedite, hot-shot and truckload carriers and brokers, can easily send updated shipment status information via FourKites to shippers from within the Full Circle TMS platform. The integration allows them to improve tracking and exception management, reduce costs associated with missing delivery windows, and provide world-class tracking experiences to their shipping customers.

“Our TMS subscribers constantly must give their customers accurate and timely information about the status of their time critical shipments,” said Stuart Sutton, President & CEO of Full Circle TMS. “Our integration with FourKites provides tremendous value to our Enterprise TMS customers. Shipment information, like vehicle position, arrivals, departures and supporting documentation seamlessly flow from the integrated driver productivity app, Circle Mobile, through the TMS out to the shipper in real time. With FourKites, shippers and logistics providers can quickly activate tracking, notifications for exceptions, and get precise ETAs. This integration enhances our Enterprise TMS offering which is a clear win for our subscribers who can expand their market to a whole new set of shippers.”

FourKites’ integration with Full Circle TMS Enterprise level software provides users with instant and normalized carrier data, including transit times, location and status of shipments, directly from capacity providers within the FourKites network.

“We love how Full Circle TMS makes it easy for us to provide real-time shipment transparency and visibility to our shippers,” says Jim Noble, Chief Operating Officer of Issa Logistics. “The TMS has all sorts of visibility integrations for shippers, and the FourKites integration is just another way the ingenious minds at Full Circle TMS keep our company on the leading edge of technology. Now, if a shipper says they will only give me business if I integrate with FourKites, I can easily say YES !”

“With the constant pressure on global supply chains for real-time data, carriers of all sizes are fielding customer demands for more transparency throughout the lifecycle of a shipment,” said Mathew Elenjickal, Founder and CEO of FourKites. “Together with shipment information from Full Circle TMS, our predictive visibility platform leverages machine learning and advanced analytics to provide supply chain professionals with the real-time data needed to make informed, trusted decisions, and to remain agile in the face of any circumstance.”

About Full Circle TMS

Full Circle TMS ( www.fullcircletms.com ) is web-based, transportation management software (TMS) including customer relationship management, compliance management, order entry (including EDI), rating, planning, dispatch operations, integrated driver mobile app, customer portal, driver portal, carrier portal, fleet management, driver planning, load board, bid board, business process automation with visual workflow, document management and integrations to many 3rd party applications, all in one integrated system. The TMS is designed to improve the productivity and profitability of transportation companies and grow their businesses. To learn more, visit www.FullCircleTMS.com.

About FourKites

FourKites is the largest predictive supply chain visibility platform, delivering real-time visibility and predictive analytics for the broadest network of Global 1000 companies and third-party logistics firms. Using a proprietary algorithm to calculate shipment arrival times, FourKites enables customers to lower operating costs, improve on-time performance and strengthen end-customer relationships. With a network that spans millions of GPS/ELD devices in 80+ countries, FourKites has 1 million loads and over $100 billion in freight under management at any given time. The platform covers all modes, including truckload, LTL, ocean, rail, air, intermodal, parcel and courier, and extends real-time, in-transit visibility into the yard. FourKites is optimized for mobile and equipped with market-leading end-to-end security. To learn more, visit https://www.FourKites.com/.

About Issa Logistics

Issa Logistics is a family-owned logistics company built on three core pillars: quality, safety, and exceptional customer service. Providing top-quality service to our customers is a privilege, and their continued support and satisfaction ensures our success. To learn more, visit https://issalogistics.net .

