Author Reflects on Healing Power of Faith in Debut Memoir

In ‘A Sheltered Life,’ Darrell Hazle explores the profound role spirituality plays in mending mental illness and chronicles his journey as a Christian through multiple episodes of depression and a bipolar disorder diagnosis

BROKEN ARROW, Okla., Nov. 16, 2020 -- Author Darrell Hazle has published his debut memoir, which twines his experiences growing in his faith and relationship with God with an in-depth exploration of the science of depression and various forms of addiction. In "A Sheltered Life," Hazle reflects on his and his family's history of mental illness, shares the success and fulfillment he found in his career as a dentist, and chronicles the spiritual changes that he credits with making him a more Christ-centered Christian.



Hazle’s book takes readers through many events that Hazle considers the providence of God in his life, including the serendipitous discovery of the first antidepressant – imipramine – which was used to treat Hazle’s earliest depression in 1975. “A Sheltered Life” shares the author’s uplifting story of overcoming multiple bouts of mental illness and managing his bipolar disorder with medication over many years while also cultivating a successful career as a dental officer in the United States Public Health Service and enjoying his time in retirement. Throughout his journey, Hazle highlights how the adversity he experienced allowed him time after time to flourish in his faith and encouraged him to put his trust in God always.



“After the first 20 years of my life I lived a self-centered, prideful, and secular life for 50 years,” Hazle wrote in the preface of his book. “I now believe I was on my way to hell and didn’t know it because I also believed that I was living a Christian life. I had wondered for many years how it would feel to have Jesus in my heart as well as in my head.”



“A Sheltered Life” weaves together Hazle’s research on the role neurotransmitters play in mental health and substance use disorders with his observations of how spirituality profoundly impacted his experiences with depression and bipolar disorder. Ultimately, Hazle’s book provides a hopeful message that encourages readers to find healing in their walk with God and teaches them how to access moments of happiness in times of despair through the joyful memories they cultivate over their lifetime.



About the author

Dr. Darrell Hazle was born in Hodgenville, Ky., in 1945. Hazle graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry in 1970, served in the U.S. Public Health Service for 25 years, and retired as a Captain in 1995. He had developed an avocation for studying and writing about neurotransmitters and depression, which stemmed from his interest in his family’s extensive history of depression and suicide as well as a research project he worked on while studying at UKCD. Hazle has had three major depressions during his life and has been treated for bipolar disorder since 1977.



