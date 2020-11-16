Andersonation Leads The Music Industry In The US And Overseas

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Have you ever heard of the saying "Nothing changes if nothing changes"? Well, that's true. No matter what field or part of life we talk about, change in the form of progress and innovation is a must-have. Andersonation, the anti-status quo music promotion platform, has come up with a truly progressive shakeup in the music industry.

Independent artists are now working twice as hard to fill the growing financial gap left by the recent disappearance of tours and live shows, with online performances and streaming revenue. Andersonation is an essential tool that helps artists unlock their growth potential and thrive in this new environment. They put the power in the hands of creators and allow them to focus on making art and still promote themselves independently. Andersonation helps artists discover larger audiences and generate income from their content but still allows them to keep 100% of the rights to their content and any and all royalties. This is important because they have recently partnered with Sound Royalties, a company that has established a fund upwards of 20 million dollars, from which they extend advances to music creators across the country. They have been endorsed by top 40 artists DJ Khaled, Pitbull, Wyclef Jean, and many others like them. Now, Andersonation artists are able to benefit from funding based on their past and projected future royalty income.

Co-Founders

Andrew Andraos and Michael Godwin - founder and cofounder - are two forward thinking music entrepreneurs who started this venture by teaming up with renowned artists and music industry professionals to build an ambitious new model, revolutionizing the business for independent musicians. Both are alumni of Berklee College of Music and have been in collaboration with some stand out names in the music industry including Gary Catona of Whitney Houston, Andrea Bocelli, and Shakira. Andrew Andraos work as a prolific music industry expert and producer allowed him to understand the challenges facing artists today, and see new ways he could help them on the difficult-to-navigate business end of their profession. He has collaborated with chart-topping producers, songwriters and music legends such as Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd (Justin Bieber, Sam Smith, J Balvin, Chris Brown) and Tina Cole of Scott Storch (Justin Timberlake, Beyonce), The Audibles (Justin Bieber, Chris Brown), and 1DA (Drake, Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B) to name a few. Several of his clients have said his work with Andersonation has catapulted their popularity and artist reach faster than they ever thought possible.

Andersonation understands the real worth of the artist in today’s music industry and they provide a model where musicians can show their talent to the world on a large scale while retaining some control over how they go about it. Andersonation tailors entertainment campaigns per the desired objectives, financial plan, and styles of their clients. Their proven methodology mirrors the techniques of a major record label, but with more transparency between artist and company, and frees creators from the chains of long-term contracts and the dangers of “fine print”.

Andersonation not only provides a robust framework for social media campaigns, but they also help artists succeed on Spotify and YouTube. This digital marketing company is the cherry on the top for independent artists who need their talent to be seen, heard, and recognized. Expert service representatives from Andersonation are available 24/7 to assist artists interested in applying for a roster spot via their website, completely free of cost. You can easily access the profiles and reviews of artists around the country sharing their success stories after becoming a part of Andersonation who often say that the flexible, personalized pricing drew them in, but the results speak for themselves.

The mission of this company is to bring all of the crucial tools that can help artists increase their online presence into one place, and make it accessible for rising talent to take advantage of and benefit from. This approach emphasizes and lifts up individual talent, and accommodates emerging, independent musicians in an adaptable and flexible environment.

Visit andersonation.com today and get on board with the company leading the independent artist revolution!

Media Details –

Company Name: Andersonation LLC

Contact Person: Emma Duchan

Email: contact@andersonation.com

Phone: 424 279 4498

Website: https://www.andersonation.com





