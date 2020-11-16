Annual Travel Insurance Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Annual Travel Insurance Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Annual Travel Insurance Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Annual Travel Insurance Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Annual Travel Insurance market. This report focused on Annual Travel Insurance market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Annual Travel Insurance Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Annual Travel Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Annual Travel Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AIG
Munich RE
Generali
Tokio Marine
Sompo Japan
CSA Travel Protection
AXA
Pingan Baoxian
Mapfre Asistencia
USI Affinity
Seven Corners
Hanse Merkur
MH Ross
STARR
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Personal Insurance
Group Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Insurance Intermediaries
Insurance Company
Bank
Insurance Broker
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Annual Travel Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Annual Travel Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Annual Travel Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Annual Travel Insurance Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Annual Travel Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Personal Insurance
1.4.3 Group Insurance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Annual Travel Insurance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Insurance Intermediaries
1.5.3 Insurance Company
1.5.4 Bank
1.5.5 Insurance Broker
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Annual Travel Insurance Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Annual Travel Insurance Industry
1.6.1.1 Annual Travel Insurance Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Annual Travel Insurance Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Annual Travel Insurance Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Allianz
13.1.1 Allianz Company Details
13.1.2 Allianz Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Allianz Annual Travel Insurance Introduction
13.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Annual Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Allianz Recent Development
13.2 AIG
13.2.1 AIG Company Details
13.2.2 AIG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 AIG Annual Travel Insurance Introduction
13.2.4 AIG Revenue in Annual Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 AIG Recent Development
13.3 Munich RE
13.3.1 Munich RE Company Details
13.3.2 Munich RE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Munich RE Annual Travel Insurance Introduction
13.3.4 Munich RE Revenue in Annual Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Munich RE Recent Development
13.4 Generali
13.4.1 Generali Company Details
13.4.2 Generali Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Generali Annual Travel Insurance Introduction
13.4.4 Generali Revenue in Annual Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Generali Recent Development
13.5 Tokio Marine
13.5.1 Tokio Marine Company Details
13.5.2 Tokio Marine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Tokio Marine Annual Travel Insurance Introduction
13.5.4 Tokio Marine Revenue in Annual Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Tokio Marine Recent Development
13.6 Sompo Japan
13.6.1 Sompo Japan Company Details
13.6.2 Sompo Japan Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Sompo Japan Annual Travel Insurance Introduction
13.6.4 Sompo Japan Revenue in Annual Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Sompo Japan Recent Development
13.7 CSA Travel Protection
13.7.1 CSA Travel Protection Company Details
13.7.2 CSA Travel Protection Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 CSA Travel Protection Annual Travel Insurance Introduction
13.7.4 CSA Travel Protection Revenue in Annual Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 CSA Travel Protection Recent Development
13.8 AXA
13.8.1 AXA Company Details
13.8.2 AXA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 AXA Annual Travel Insurance Introduction
13.8.4 AXA Revenue in Annual Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 AXA Recent Development
13.9 Pingan Baoxian
13.9.1 Pingan Baoxian Company Details
13.9.2 Pingan Baoxian Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Pingan Baoxian Annual Travel Insurance Introduction
13.9.4 Pingan Baoxian Revenue in Annual Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Pingan Baoxian Recent Development
13.10 Mapfre Asistencia
13.10.1 Mapfre Asistencia Company Details
13.10.2 Mapfre Asistencia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Mapfre Asistencia Annual Travel Insurance Introduction
13.10.4 Mapfre Asistencia Revenue in Annual Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Mapfre Asistencia Recent Development
13.11 USI Affinity
13.12 Seven Corners
13.13 Hanse Merkur
13.14 MH Ross
13.15 STARR
