Felbridge Awarded Full Member Status of the South African National Seed Organization (SANSOR)
Establishes a regulated & certified cannabis and hemp seed production industry in South Africa.CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Felbridge, a company incorporated in the Republic of South Africa, is pleased to announce that it has obtained full member status of the South African National Seed Organization (SANSOR) thereby becoming the first company in South Africa with a medical cannabis cultivation license to do so.
The SANSOR membership is significant in that it paves the way forward for the establishment of a regulated and certified cannabis and hemp seed production facility and industry in South Africa.
Leslie Zetler, Chief Executive Officer of Felbridge, commented “Our vision for Felbridge as a leading provider of cannabis and hemp starter materials is becoming more evident. Breeders, cultivators and distributors require high quality, clean and reliable starter materials which are disease and pest free and our membership with SANSOR provides an excellent platform on which to establish Felbridge as a cannabis and hemp seed producer for export into international markets.
“We are glad to have Felbridge on board as a Full Member at SANSOR and we look forward to walking this uncharted path with them. The production of quality cannabis seed in South Africa is a critical first step in the regulation of cannabis.” commented Ms. Lukeshni Chetty, General Manager at SANSOR.
Felbridge aims to become the leading provider of cannabis and hemp starter materials in South Africa serving both the local and international market with high quality pharmaceutical grade products thereby generating significant export revenues for the economy as well as provide employment opportunities and future investment into the sector. The company is the licensed distributor for Swiss based Puregene for the African market and distributes its genetics via seeds, cuttings or rooted clones established from in-vitro tissue culture.
“As leading cultivators of cannabis products in South Africa, Felbridge is well placed to be at the forefront of the African medicinal cannabis and hemp industry and following our membership with SANSOR, ensuring that all our starter materials produced comply fully with all local and international regulations as well as certification bodies.” added Mr. Zetler.
Media Contact:
For more information about Felbridge, visit www.felbridge.co.za
Email: info@felbridge.co.za
Contact:
Leslie Zetler, Chief Executive Officer: +27-82-901 6050
Barry Zetler, Chief Financial Officer: +27-82-888 2100
Leslie Zetler
Felbridge (Pty) LTD
+27 82 901 6050
email us here