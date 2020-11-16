Elaine Lankford of Transforming Love Ministries to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- God-sized dreams are about allowing God to use the passion and purpose he has given you and trusting that he will open up the path that will take you where he needs you to be.

Elaine Lankford is the founder of Transforming Love Ministries, a nondenominational parachurch ministry dedicated to empowering everyday women to cultivate their passion, find their purpose, and chase their God-sized dreams.

Transforming Love Ministries believes in the transformative power of Christ’s love and is committed to helping women of faith become leaders by strengthening their desire to serve Jesus in substantial ways.

Lankford and her team are currently engaged in equipping and empowering women in the United States and Africa. This past February, TLM hosted the She Steps Forward Africa conference in Nairobi, Kenya, which was attended by 60 women from across five different countries in Africa. She is also helping to provide outreach to young girls rescued from child-bride marriages and a local orphanage.

“We want people to understand what we're doing over there and why. We also hope they will get involved,” says Lankford. “We'll be working with the women of Africa to empower them to start dreaming bigger and be encouraged that they have something valuable to offer. My desire is to see them built up in a way that encourages them to go out and do great things in their communities. I am humbled and grateful to be their cheerleader as they step out in faith.”

Regarding the outreach efforts, Lankford says, “There’s a lot to be done. Right now, both the young girls being rescued out of forced marriages and the orphanage depend on their basic needs like food, general care, and educational support, to be met by the generosity of the community. The goal here is to establish a sponsorship program that will bring in steady funding to meet these basic needs.

Here in the United States, Lankford is helping women to achieve their God-inspired goals by providing coaching services. Certified through the John Maxwell Team, Lankford’s faith-based coaching services are individualized to meet the specific needs of each woman.

“The power of coaching has been underutilized in the female population. Transforming Love Ministries is here to change that. Coaching provides not only guidance but accountability. As human beings, we tend to get more done in a shorter timeframe when someone comes alongside of us and provides an achievable plan and a little motivation.”

“What I have learned in working with others to build their dreams is that there are two valuable lessons needed to achieve success. The first is that you must know yourself in order to lead yourself. The second is that integrating one’s faith into one’s aspirations is critical. Our services assist women in both these aspects.”

