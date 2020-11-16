Global Online Banking Software Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

“Online Banking Software - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Overview

The digital banking platform market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025

The digital banking platforms market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2018 to USD 5.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period. The growing demand among banks to deliver enhanced customer experience, the increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms to obtain higher scalability, and the rising adoption of smartphones and tablets are expected to drive the growth of the digital banking platforms market.

The major factor that restricts the market growth is the difficulty in integrating digital banking platforms with legacy systems.

Based on banking types, the retail banking segment is expected to account for the major market size during the forecast period

The retail banking segment is estimated to dominate the digital banking platforms market in 2018. Retail banking has emerged as an essential enabler in the digital banking platforms market to translate banking models across the globe. The digital revolution has led to a disrupted marketplace with changing customer behaviors and expectations, emerging competitors, and innovative technologies. With the increasing number of channels, financial institutions are changing their operating processes to provide customers with premium services and improve their account management.

Based on banking modes, the mobile banking segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period

Based on banking modes, the mobile banking segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period. Mobile banking platforms offer a responsive User Interface (UI) and support the bank customers’ entire banking journey, right from onboarding to transactional banking requests, on their mobile devices. Banks are rapidly adopting mobile banking platforms, owing to their changing preference toward mobile banking.

The key players covered in this study

Tipalti

Megasol Technologies

Banking Systems

EBANQ Holdings

Temenos Group

ieDigital

Probanx Information Systems

Enterprise Software & Technologies

Infosys Technologies

Abba

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Banking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Banking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Banking Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Online Banking Software market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Online Banking Software market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Online Banking Software market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Online Banking Software market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Online Banking Software market space?

What are the Online Banking Software market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Online Banking Software market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Online Banking Software market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Online Banking Software market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Online Banking Software market?

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Banking Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Banking Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Banking Software Market Size

2.2 Online Banking Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Banking Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Online Banking Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Banking Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online Banking Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Online Banking Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Online Banking Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Online Banking Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Banking Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Banking Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued………



