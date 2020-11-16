Green Card for Vietnamese Investors More Popular Than Ever, Experts to Discuss Source of Funds Rules in Upcoming Webinar

The EB-5 investor visa is used by many Vietnamese immigrants to obtain U.S. residency. This webinar explains the USCIS rules for source of funds.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN) , a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, will host a free webinar, “EB-5 Source of Funds – Best Practices for Vietnamese Nationals,” with guest panelist Phuong Le on Thursday, October 19, at 11:00 AM PST. Click here to register now. Space is limited.An EB-5 visa requires a minimum investment of $900,000 or $1.8 million. Investors may use funds from a variety of sources, but the sources and flow of funds must be fully documented. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) applies considerable scrutiny to EB-5 green card applications, and the most common reason for EB-5 visa denials is unacceptable or inadequate source-of-funds documentation. It is imperative that people thinking of immigrating with an EB-5 visa know the rules.“The EB-5 visa is a very good option for Vietnamese nationals seeking U.S. residency. If the investment is chosen carefully, it is a certain path to a green card. Investors need to know the source-of-funds rules so they can prepare,” said Los Angeles-based immigration attorney Phuong Le. Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN, concurs. “Vietnam has been one of the top countries EB-5 investment. We get many calls from people who want to relocate to the U.S., as well as from Vietnamese already here with another type of visa. EB-5 is a very good option, but investors must be able to properly show their sources and flow of funds,” said Silverman. “Phuong Le is the subject matter expert, having represented many Vietnamese investors.”Created by the U.S. Congress in 1990, the EB-5 program provides a clear pathway to permanent residency and citizenship. Tens of thousands of families from nearly every country have successfully immigrated by making qualifying investments in U.S. projects and business enterprises. The EB-5 visa is popular among people currently living abroad as well as those already working in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas.*****EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.Phuong Le is an immigration attorney and principal of The Law Office of Phuong N. Le. His practice focuses on advising EB-5 regional centers, developers, and businesses with matters related to the structure, deployment, and management of EB-5 financing. He has advised individual investors, agents, developers, business owners, and other parties involved in EB-5 transactions. Previously, Phoung was a partner with a leading immigration law firm in Southern California and was the in-house counsel for a regional center and real estate developer. He has advised a wide spectrum of businesses on EB-5 matters, such as restaurant franchises, commercial real estate developments, hotels, multi-family apartment buildings, and more.