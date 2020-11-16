Global Medical Hand Sanitizer Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“Medical Hand Sanitizer - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024”

Summary:

Overview

The report entitled gives a synoptic analysis of the hand sanitizer market of the world. In today’s world, the outbreak of many diseases has disturbed the human lives around the world. From influenza, H1NI Swine Flu to the recent one COVID 19 Corona Virus, these diseases have put many lives in danger. To prevent people to get contaminated by such pandemic, global organizations such as the United Nations, World Health Organization (WHO), UNESCO, etc. are focusing on maintenance of hygiene around the world. They are encouraging people to be aware of hand hygiene as they are the primary source of microbe transmission. On the other side, many companies have come up with new products such as liquid hand wash and hand sanitizers which can serve the purpose. Hand sanitizers were initially developed for those who cannot afford the frequent hand washing activity but with the swaying time, they accounted for a large number of users from the domestic households to the professional places such as hospitals, clinics, and other medical centers.

The hand sanitizers are segmented into the types of alcohol-based and non-alcohol based. While the alcohol-based are having the most demand in the market, the non-alcohol ones are still lacking the demand. This is because they do not claim their efficiency as compared with the alcohol-based hand sanitizers. The hand sanitizers are available in different product forms such as gel, liquid, foam, and spray hand sanitizers. Apart from these, other hand sanitizer products include hand sanitizing wipes and tissues. The gel hand sanitizers have the highest demand among the regions such as North America and Europe while the liquid hand sanitizers are vastly demanded among the regions of Asia pacific. South America and Middle East & Africa still lack behind the hand sanitizer market as people here are less conscious about products and brands but the encouragement by the government and global organizations is expected to bring awareness in these regions making the market fruitful in the future. The prominent countries accounting the highest market share in the hand sanitizer markets are the United States, China, Japan, Germany and many more.

The Global Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to achieve a market value of US $ 8.09 billion at the end of the year 2024. The market is expected to register a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 2% in the next five years. The hand sanitizer market has an organized sales channel that consists of pharmacy stores, departmental stores, and online stores.

The prominent companies of the hand sanitizer market are Reckitt Benckiser, Procter & Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, GOJO Industries, Henkel AG and several international players.

