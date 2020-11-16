Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 96 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,666 in the last 365 days.

Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on the tension in the Guerguerat area

African Union (AU) Download logo

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expresses his deep concern following the deterioration of the situation in the Western Sahara, especially in the buffer zone of Guerguerat, and the serious threats of breaching the ceasefire in force since 1991.

He commends the efforts of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the countries of the Region to urge the parties to refrain from any change of the Status quo and to return to the negotiating table, as soon as possible.

To this end, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission requests the Secretary General of the United Nations to accelerate the process of appointing his personal Envoy.

The Chairperson of the Commission reaffirms the readiness of the African Union to actively support the efforts of the United Nations for a just political solution acceptable to all parties to this conflict.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

You just read:

Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on the tension in the Guerguerat area

Distribution channels: Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.