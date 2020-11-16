Global Clinical Gloves Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Clinical Gloves - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2021”To Its Research Database

Summary:

Overview

The global medical gloves market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.24% from a market size of USD3,435.65 million in 2019 to a market size of USD10,053.249 million by 2021. Medical Gloves are utilized as a routine measure in a healthcare environment for infection prevention and prevention against disease transmission at the time of testing, examination, or performing a medical procedure. The growing need for gloves for prevention against germ transmission is the major factor driving the market growth in the forecast period. The prevalence of infectious diseases is further driving the market growth over the forecast period. As per the WHO “Glove Use Information Leaflet”, the medical gloves are defined as “disposable gloves used during medical procedures”. The organization has segregated the medical gloves into three categories as examination gloves, surgical gloves, and chemotherapy gloves. Furthermore, the significant measures taken in order to prevent hospital-associated infections are surging the market demand in the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into examination gloves and surgical gloves.

Examination gloves are utilized for the purpose of clinical and general patient examination. These are predicted to hold a significant market share in the product type category. Hence, with the growing number of diseases worldwide, the market for examination gloves hold strong chances of proliferation in the forecast period. Also, with the new coronavirus outbreak in almost every part of the world, originated from Wuhan, China, suspected individuals with significant symptoms require to undergo testing for the novel coronavirus infection, hence, this is creating a huge market opportunity for the sale of medical gloves, further fueling the market growth. However, with the surging demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there are concerns regarding the insufficient supply of gloves, hence, the rational use of PPE is recommended by the WHO in the healthcare and community setting and during the handling of cargo. Furthermore, with the increasing trend of early diagnosis and detection of diseases, the market for examination gloves will grow at a significant pace over the next five years. Additionally, with the prevalence of routine diagnostic tests, the market is poised to hold a steady share during the forecast period.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Ansell, Top Glove, Carda Group, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, 3M, Terumo, B. Braun, Smith & Nephew, Medline, Halyard Health, Smiths Group, Weigao, BSN medical, Lohmann & Rauscher, Baxter, Ammex Latex Gloves, Hartalega, Shandong Yuyuan Latex Gloves, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Disposable Medical Gloves

Reusable Medical Gloves

Based on the Application:

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Clinical Gloves market in 2021?

What are the key factors driving the global Clinical Gloves market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Clinical Gloves market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Clinical Gloves market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Clinical Gloves market space?

What are the Clinical Gloves market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Clinical Gloves market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Clinical Gloves market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Clinical Gloves market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Clinical Gloves market?

