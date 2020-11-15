Arrests Made in an Aggravated Assault Offense: 1700 Block of I Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce arrests have been made in an Aggravated Assault offense that occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the 1700 block of I Street, Northwest.

approximately 4:00 pm, the suspects were involved in a collaborative effort to incite violence during first ammendment assemblies at the listed location. One of the suspects struck the victim rendering him unconscious. Other suspects assaulted the victim and took his property. Four suspects were apprehended at the scene by responding officers.

On Saturday, November 14, 2020, the following suspects were arrested and charged as indicated below:

29-year-old Bobby Smalls, of Northeast, DC was arrested for Disorderly Conduct – Inciting Violence and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon after he was found to be in possession of a knife.

28-year-old Dashawna Gause, of Northeast, DC, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct – Inciting Violence and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon after she was found to be in possession of a Taser.

39-year-old Kenneth Wayne Deberry, of Southwest, DC, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct – Inciting Violence, Aggravated Assault and Felon in Possession of a Firearm after he was found to be in possession of a handgun.

24-year-old Alexus Doris Owens, of No Fixed Address was arrested for Disorderly Conduct – Inciting Violence and Simple Assault.

This case remains under investigation.

Additional suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.