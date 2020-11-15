Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 73 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,632 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in a Burglary One Offense: 900 Block of 11th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce arrests have been made in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the 900 block of 11th Street, Northeast.

approximately 3:10 pm, the suspects approached an occupied residence at the listed location. While outside of the residence, the suspects threw projectiles that damaged windows, the front door glass, and a vehicle’s windshield. Additionally, one of the suspects brandished a knife and entered the home. The suspects then fled the scene but were apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, November 14, 2020, a 14 year-old juvenile female and 15 year-old juvenile female, both of Southwest, DC, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Hyattsville, MD, and a 13 year-old juvenile female, of Southeast, DC were arrested and charged with Destruction of Property. The 13 year-old juvenile female was also charged with Burglary One.

You just read:

Arrests Made in a Burglary One Offense: 900 Block of 11th Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.