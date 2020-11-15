Arrests Made in a Burglary One Offense: 900 Block of 11th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce arrests have been made in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the 900 block of 11th Street, Northeast.

approximately 3:10 pm, the suspects approached an occupied residence at the listed location. While outside of the residence, the suspects threw projectiles that damaged windows, the front door glass, and a vehicle’s windshield. Additionally, one of the suspects brandished a knife and entered the home. The suspects then fled the scene but were apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, November 14, 2020, a 14 year-old juvenile female and 15 year-old juvenile female, both of Southwest, DC, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Hyattsville, MD, and a 13 year-old juvenile female, of Southeast, DC were arrested and charged with Destruction of Property. The 13 year-old juvenile female was also charged with Burglary One.