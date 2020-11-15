Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 800 Block of 15th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the 800 block of 15th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:00 pm, the victim approached the suspect at the listed location. The victim took the suspect’s property and attempted to flee the scene. The suspect was able to stop the victim. The suspect then struck the victim multiple times with a flagpole. Both parties were apprehended at the scene.

On Saturday, November 14, 2020, 54 year-old Peter Kohm, of Staten Island, NY was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Additionally, 25 year-old Frederick Brown, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Theft Two.

