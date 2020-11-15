Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1600 Block of K Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the 1600 block of K Street, Northwest.

approximately 5:40 pm, the suspect discharged a commercial grade firework at several victims at the listed location. The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, November 14, 2020, 26 year-old Javien Michael Dawson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

