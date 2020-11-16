6 Best Tips for Starting a Plant-Based Diet According to Denny Waxman
Denny Waxman, a global macrobiotic expert, offers key take-away tips for a healthy dietPHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denny Waxman, the internationally acclaimed teacher, counselor, and writer in the fields of health, natural healing, and macrobiotics, unveils his six best tips for starting a plant-based diet.
“Macrobiotics is a way of life. The newly-found vitality will transform your body, mind, and spirit to radiate positive energy, making the world around you a better place,” said Waxman.
Drawing from macrobiotic principles, Waxman argues that following a plant-based diet is easier than expected and can be molded around people’s different lifestyles. Waxman’s tips are:
1. Start by adding healthy meals to your diet rather than giving up foods.
Transitioning into a new diet can be difficult, and it is critical to do it at your own pace. Denny recommends to adjust slowly and begin with one healthy macrobiotic meal per day or week. Do not stress yourself out by changing too fast. Instead, gradually introduce the dishes for a positive experience.
2. Choose a cuisine you enjoy eating - like Asian, Indian or Mediterranean - and learn or adapt macrobiotic recipes.
Macrobiotics is based on common foods, traditions, and practices from around the world that promote longevity. Therefore, any cuisine can follow the simple guidelines of the macrobiotic diet.
3. Begin with simple recipes and cooking techniques.
It can be overwhelming to just start making home cooked meals especially in the busyness of life. That is why it is essential to create simple meals. Choose recipes with simple and few ingredients. This way you can quickly and easily get a meal on the table or pack it up to go.
4. Watch cooking videos to let your visionary senses take in how vegan chefs prepare delicious healthy meals.
Cooking is learned visually. You simply cannot get the details you need from reading a book of recipes.
5. Lifestyle is just as important as diet. For example, take a walk, use the stairs, or do yoga exercises.
One of the core values of macrobiotics, is becoming active. Whether it be taking a 30-minute walk or an hour of yoga, it fosters better mental health and higher levels of confidence. It also brings about physical benefits, such as reducing one’s risks of cancer, osteoporosis, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity.
6. Make it an adventure. Try new things in your diet and lifestyle.
Macrobiotics has been misinterpreted and misconstrued in the past as a diet that is rigid and restrictive. However, that isn’t true. In order to continue to create health and be happy, you have to incorporate adventure and creativity into your life.
These tips come following decades of dedicated research and studies that – today more than ever - respond to society’s ever-growing quest to lead a healthy lifestyle.
“If you are one who is seeking help now to stabilize, support, or invigorate your health toward its very best state, feel welcome to reach out to me. We can talk about whether macrobiotics could be a path for you or what a personalized consultation would be like for you,” said Waxman.
Anyone interested in a macrobiotic counseling session with Denny Waxman can book directly at https://dennywaxman.com/counseling/.
About Denny Waxman
Since the 1960s, founder Denny Waxman has been dedicated to educating people on the benefits of a macrobiotic diet through courses, programs, and events, bringing together lifestyle practices that are relevant to America’s modern-day wants and needs. Founder of Essene Market & Café and Strengthening Health Institute, Waxman is best known for guiding Dr. Anthony Sattilaro – the CEO of Philadelphia's Methodist Hospital – in his full recovery from prostate cancer. More information can be found at dennywaxman.com
