Stretching Loving Hands Of Hope To Motherland - Kristine Kumuryan, hopes to inspire love and action in Armenians around the world

/EIN News/ -- GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do people do when they are far away from home? Do they forget all about it and move on, or do they find a way to keep themselves to the cords that once gave them livelihood? Pondering on that question may mean they have to meet Kristine Kumuryan, a pin-up model turned show host.

If she were longing for fame, being featured in countless pin-up culture issues in California as a model would have sufficed. She was equally on the cover of Bombshell from the UK in August 2018 and July 2020.

While her daily job is tasking enough, she decided to inspire action in her faraway motherland. Kristine is a Los Angeles native; however, she is an Armenian American, and two years ago, she decided to bridge the gap between the two entities.

She created the YouTube platform Kandid Koffee. She aimed to build a platform she would be proud of, a platform that will help Armenians everywhere know that they are part of something bigger than themselves. Knowing that a lot was going on in Armenia, she decided to use her YouTube talk show as a medium to spread love and hope.

To become more familiar with her motherland, Kristine visited Armenia in December of 2019. During her visit, she interviewed Mariam Pashinyan, the Prime Minister's daughter, and Armine Harutyunyan, a top runway and editorial model who has appeared on several Gucci runway events.

Kristine did not just stop there. She returned to the United States and started to find Armenian Americans who are talented and influential, each in their unique ways.

Since then, appearances on the Kandid Koffee show have included ESPYS Nominee and NBA prospect Gary Chivichyan and his brother Arthur Chivichyan who is a 6 time Judo National champion, several artists and painters like Arpi Krikorian and Robert Nikaghosian. In such a trying time for people in Armenia and those of Armenian descent, Kandid Koffee has attempted to become the anesthesia for the pain of the Armenian community, especially in the United States.

As Kristine digs deeper into the Armenian-American community, searching for the next face of hope to unveil to the people of Armenia, we must all wish her well. As she says of the show and the dramatic impact it has had on her since she started it up, "Over the last two years I have deepened my roots within the large Armenian family here in Los Angeles. I say family because despite our differences, we are still a loving, loyal, and extremely hospitable tribe of people."

Kristine is attempting to become the voice of reason for the Armenian community in the United States. She hopes Kandid Koffee shows enough love and light to go around people's emotions and feelings at large.

