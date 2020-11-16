Syntrio Acquires Diversity and Inclusion Powerhouse KnowledgeStart
Investment Targeted at Empowering Culture at Organizations In a Time of Social Change
How companies leverage diversity as a strategy will determine who will innovate and lead in the future – and who falls behind. Workforce diversity is a huge advantage - not a mandate.”DEERFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading risk and compliance solution provider Syntrio announced today it has acquired KnowledgeStart, a Pennsylvania-based organization focused on delivering innovative diversity, inclusion and Unconscious Bias eLearning solutions. With this transaction, Syntrio creates the largest online library containing focused content on Diversity and Inclusion, Unconscious Bias and Harassment Prevention Programs along with a unique concierge approach to training which includes Executive Workshops and Advisory Services. The combined organization will help more companies build and implement effective Diversity and Inclusion programs and cultivate an inclusive ethical culture during these unprecedented times of social change.
— Elizabeth Tomaszewicz, CEO of Syntrio
Continuing their commitment to create a one-stop ethics and compliance solution, Inverness Graham has facilitated this investment to provide an effective strategy to harness the diversity of your workforce and marketplace. This latest acquisition adds to the Syntrio portfolio of integrated eLearning, advisory services, anonymous hotline, with case management system and a learning management system that deliver a unified, comprehensive risk management and compliance solution.
Elizabeth Tomaszewicz, CEO of Syntrio, said: “Syntrio’s 6,000+ customers will now have access to its expanded portfolio of solutions. How companies leverage diversity as a strategy will determine who will innovate and lead in the future – and who falls behind. Workforce diversity is a huge advantage - not a mandate. KnowledgeStart has the breadth of experience with over 40 courses in this topic area to support Syntrio’s mission.”
“We’re excited to join forces with Syntrio,” said Bryan Yingst, founder of KnowledgeStart, who will stay on as an adviser and consultant. “Not only will Syntrio customers receive an increased product offering, but our customers will benefit from the greater value and integrated solutions.”
Chicago-based Syntrio, known for its integrated suite of employee training courses and software, merged with reporting hotline provider Lighthouse Services in 2019 to become a leading compliance solution provider with more than 6000 customers worldwide and more than 1,000 courses in 6 libraries – Employment Law, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills and Cybersecurity. Courses are available in 50 languages and delivered in eLearning, Virtual Instructor-led (vILT) blended learning and train-the-trainer formats.
The financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.
About Syntrio
Syntrio is a leading provider of online ethics and compliance learning solutions, helping organizations build and sustain a more responsible, winning company culture with a comprehensive platform of high-value technology-based products and services.
Since 1999, Syntrio has worked with Global 5000 companies across many industries to deliver essential ethics and compliance training solutions to millions of employees. More than 6000 organizations worldwide have relied on Syntrio’s knowledge, experience, and support to deliver compliance solutions to manage organizational risk, empower a winning company culture, and accelerate the performance of employees and the business.
Syntrio’s solutions work together to reinforce an organization’s code of conduct from employee compliance training that works in accordance with the risk areas addressed in organizational policies and procedures to the implementation of an anonymous reporting hotline as a confidential means to report on ethical concerns and improve the workplace environment.
Syntrio creates a more engaged workforce -- committed to mission and values where employees will do extra for their company. When companies get it right, risks are reduced, reputations are reinforced and results improve.
For additional information on Syntrio, visit www.syntrio.com
About KnowledgeStart
KnowledgeStart has built the largest online library containing over 40 quality Diversity and Inclusion, Unconscious Bias and Harassment Prevention programs, which has served hundreds of leading organizations with over 15 million people trained worldwide. For more information, please visit www.knowledgestart.com
About Inverness Graham Investments
Inverness Graham is an operationally focused private investment firm that has raised over $1 Billion of capital since inception. Inverness Graham acquires innovative tech-enabled manufacturing, service, and software companies. Their approach is as unique as their heritage bringing unparalleled resources developed over a 50-year operating history to support their portfolio companies. Inverness Graham partners with businesses to provide the financial and operational support necessary to accelerate growth while enabling owners to achieve their key liquidity objectives.
