PLEASE NOTE: Due to a disruption in the reporting system, the following data does not reflect a complete total for today’s case update. The delayed results will be included in the state’s reporting as they are received and confirmed. NMDOH continues to immediately notify individuals with positive test results and actively investigate all cases that are reported to the state throughout the day.

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 1,033 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

252 new cases in Bernalillo County

53 new cases in Chaves County

37 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

34 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

165 new cases in Doña Ana County

30 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

27 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

11 new cases in Luna County

44 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

20 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

14 new cases in Rio Arriba County

17 new cases in Roosevelt County

52 new cases in Sandoval County

67 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

92 new cases in Santa Fe County

12 new cases in Sierra County

10 new cases in Socorro County

12 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

30 new cases in Valencia County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

The Department of Health on Sunday reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,215.

Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Chaves County, one in Doña Ana County) that have now been corrected. One case previously reported in Chaves County has been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center. One case previously reported in Otero County has been determined to be among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 64,201 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 16,449 Catron County: 14 Chaves County: 3,065 Cibola County: 987 Colfax County: 86 Curry County: 2,317 De Baca County: 23 Doña Ana County: 9,812 Eddy County: 2,131 Grant County: 292 Guadalupe County: 68 Harding County: 4 Hidalgo County: 143 Lea County: 2,963 Lincoln County: 518 Los Alamos County: 87 Luna County: 1,528 McKinley County: 5,276 Mora County: 20 Otero County: 834 Quay County: 150 Rio Arriba County: 770 Roosevelt County: 723 Sandoval County: 2,984 San Juan County: 4,436 San Miguel County: 285 Santa Fe County: 3,114 Sierra County: 196 Socorro County: 393 Taos County: 458 Torrance County: 165 Union County: 52 Valencia County: 1,596

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348 Otero County Prison Facility: 419 Otero County Processing Center: 191 Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 180 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 10 Lea County Correctional Facility: 113 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 38 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 72 Roswell Correctional Center: 219 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 137 Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

As of today, there are 506 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 25,089 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho Aztec Healthcare in Aztec Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Raton BeeHive Homes Deming BeeHive Homes Farmington Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces Brookdale Santa Fe Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs Good Life Senior Living in Lovington Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque Life Care Center in Farmington Lovington Healthcare in Lovington Kingston Residence of Santa Fe Mariah House in Albuquerque Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming Mission Arch Center in Roswell The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup Retirement Ranches in Clovis Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque Sandia View West in Rio Rancho Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences Silver City Care Center in Silver City Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Taos Living Center Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.