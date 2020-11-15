Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 67 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,611 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1000 Block of 4th Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the 1000 block of 4th Street, Southwest.

At approximately 5:26 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of an apartment, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 44 year-old Terry Hickman, of Southwest, DC.

On Saturday, November 14, 2020, 37 year-old Nijinsky Latassia Dix, of Jacksonville, FL, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense is domestic in nature.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1000 Block of 4th Street, Southwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.