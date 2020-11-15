Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1000 Block of 4th Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the 1000 block of 4th Street, Southwest.

At approximately 5:26 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of an apartment, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 44 year-old Terry Hickman, of Southwest, DC.

On Saturday, November 14, 2020, 37 year-old Nijinsky Latassia Dix, of Jacksonville, FL, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense is domestic in nature.