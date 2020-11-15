Wellness Brand &SISTERS Seeks Investment To Build Menstrual Health Ecosystem of the Future

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, Nov. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- &SISTERS, the ethical and sustainable brand building the menstrual health ecosystem of the future, today launches a £500k funding round on Seedrs. Founded by daughter-mother duo Lucy and Claire Lettice, &SISTERS delivers period products that are better for your body, our planet and our sisters. With a range of 100% Soil Association certified organic cotton pads, tampons, liners and the reusable nüdie period cup, &SISTERS empowers those who bleed to look after both of their homes – their body and their planet.

&SISTERS | We’re Crowdfunding from &SISTERS on Vimeo.

Just 2.5 years since the brand’s inception, it has experienced >100% YoY sales growth during the COVID-19 period. Now, the team is on a mission to expand the brand’s reach and reshape the period care industry. &SISTERS period products are already stocked in more than 75 small chains/independents and e-commerce sites across 8 countries, but the team won’t stop until their eye-catching period products are on every bathroom shelf in the UK and beyond.

Building on the success of &SISTERS organic cotton and reusable period products, the team is seeking investment to expand its physical product offering (including nüdie cleaning accessories, natural condoms and lubricant, and period apparel) and move into the world of femtech (including an ovulation and period monitor, a Kegel exerciser and a pain relief wearable) to launch a holistic ecosystem for menstrual health. While &SISTERS has made great strides toward giving those who bleed a better period, the team visualises a world in which everyone who menstruates has access to natural period products and intuitive technology to suit their own body, lifestyle and needs.

To learn more about the &SISTERS brand and their mission to reimagine women’s health, or if you would like to own a piece of the company, please visit seedrs.com/and sisters. Capital at risk*

