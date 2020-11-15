South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (November 15, 2020)
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 15, 2020
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 184,360/11,147
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 3,846/266
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,331,961
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
- Current mobile testing events: 69
- Current permanent testing sites available: 216
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 8,694 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 15.4% percent positive
Facility reports
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
###