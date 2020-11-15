Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 15 November 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,963,702) deaths (47,104), and recoveries (1,657,142) by region:
Central (62,215 cases; 1,167 deaths; 59,109 recoveries): Burundi (627; 1; 549), Cameroon (22,692; 433; 21,510), CAR (4,900; 63; 4,809), Chad (1,591; 100; 1,435), Congo (5,515; 92; 4,891), DRC (11,760; 319; 11,086), Equatorial Guinea (5,104; 85; 4,973), Gabon (9,062; 58; 8,939), Sao Tome & Principe (964; 16; 917)
Eastern (239,552; 4,630; 161,548): Comoros (579; 7; 549), Djibouti (5,645; 61; 5,519), Eritrea (493; 0; 444), Ethiopia (102,321; 1,565; 63,675), Kenya (69,273; 1,249; 45,414), Madagascar (17,223; 249; 16,516), Mauritius (470; 10; 428), Rwanda (5,394; 42; 4,994), Seychelles (158; 0; 155), Somalia (4,301; 107; 3,330), South Sudan (2,996; 59; 2,773), Sudan (14,401; 1,116; 9,535), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (15,789; 144; 8,038)
Northern (626,366; 16,733; 485,021): Algeria (67,663; 2,153; 44,619), Egypt (110,547; 6,442; 100,946), Libya (72,628; 995; 43,259), Mauritania (7,950; 165; 7,509), Morocco (288,211; 4,697; 234,904), Tunisia (79,339; 2,279; 53,758), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (838,157; 21,758, 766,571): Angola (13,370; 322; 6,345), Botswana (7,835; 27; 5,534), Eswatini (6,093; 119; 5,771), Lesotho (2,041; 44; 1,056), Malawi (5,964; 185; 5,399), Mozambique (14,340; 110; 12,505), Namibia (13,449; 138; 12,467), South Africa (749,182; 20,206; 693,261), Zambia (17,097; 350; 16,137), Zimbabwe (8,786; 257; 8,096)
Western (197,412, 2,816; 184,893): Benin (2,844, 43; 2,515), Burkina Faso (2,635; 68; 2,426), Cape Verde (9,780; 102; 9,148), Côte d'Ivoire (20,945; 128; 20,630), Gambia (3,702; 122; 3,571), Ghana (50,018; 320; 48,179), Guinea (12,585; 74; 11,041), Guinea-Bissau (2,419; 43; 1,848), Liberia (1,498; 82; 1,314), Mali (3,868; 139; 2,937), Niger (1,301; 70; 1,147), Nigeria (64,996; 1,163; 61,029), Senegal (15,779; 327; 15,407), Sierra Leone (2,391; 74; 1,816), Togo (2,651; 61; 1,885)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).