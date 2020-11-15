Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 14th November 2020
Active cases: 9 New cases: 0 New tests: 98 Total confirmed: 3,702 Recovered: 3,571 (+4) Deaths: 122 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
