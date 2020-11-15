Royalton Barracks/ Grossly Negligent Operation/ Eluding a Police Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B203741

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802- 234- 9933

DATE/TIME: 11/14/2020 at approximately 07:22 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 S at mile marker 24

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation/ Eluding a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Erik J. Smith

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Hartford, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/14/2020 at approximately 07:22 PM a black SUV was observed traveling at a high rate of speed. Troopers caught up to the vehicle, attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the vehicle accelerated away from them. A pursuit was initiated and multiple Troopers with the Vermont State Police perused the vehicle until being instructed to terminate the pursuit. Troopers maintained visual contact with the vehicle until crossing into New Hampshire and relaying the vehicle's location to New Hampshire authorities. Authorities from New Hampshire apprehended and stopped the vehicle. The operator, identified as Erik J. Smith fled on foot into the woods, and was perused by a K9. New Hampshire State Police suspected Smith to be under the influence of intoxicants and charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Smith was also found to be on federal parole. Vermont State Police issued Smith a citation for Grossly Negligent Operation and Eluding a police officer. Smith was cited to appear in Windsor Superior Court Criminal Division on 01/12/2021 to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2021

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.