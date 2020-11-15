Are You Ready To Wake Up Your Soul? With The VERGE
The Intentional 5 are representative of the following from the acronym VERGE: Vulnerability, Experiences, Relationships, Gratitude, Evaluation.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Writer and Educator O.B. Amaechi on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 for an artistic journey to heighten the awareness of the arts, wellness, and the power of interdependence. Hosted by Laverne Delgado The Virtual Book Launch party will start at 5:00 PM/PST. He has selected six artists to display 5-6 pieces of their work which will be presented together with one of the five values from his book. The Intentional 5 are representative of the following from the acronym VERGE: Vulnerability, Experiences, Relationships, Gratitude, Evaluation.
Curated pieces from each artist will be showcased in a virtual art gallery setting almost as if you were there physically! You can keep your mask at home and engage in a virtual dialogue, getting a closer look at the work of each artist but also who they are within their own sphere. The evening will also include special raffle giveaways from selected sponsors.
In giving back a portion of ALL sales will be donated to an amazing non-profit, ArtSpace New Haven. The proceeds will be contributing to their student apprentice program. This program brings 12 - 15 New Haven high school students, 3 - 4 college-age interns, and a professional artist or artist team together to collaborate on a large-scale public project. Learn more at www.artspacenewhaven.org
O.B Amaechi is a serial-prenuer with his purpose surrounding beauty and collaboration. O.B. since a kid has always wondered about the emotions of people and what makes people tick. He started at a young age helping younger kids in his neighborhood see their worth through affirmations and intrinsic and extrinsic motivators. The great results have given him the confidence that believing in others is worth it. Despite growing up in the rough inner city of New Haven, CT he could not be contained to this surrounding alone. He is truly a man for the people and has made lasting friendships with people from all walks of life and cultural backgrounds. Most know him as extremely eclectic, responsible, and free-spirited.
For your complimentary visit-https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-intentional-5-verge-virtual-book-launch-tickets-125148533633
