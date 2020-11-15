Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
House Democrats choose leadership team for 2021-23; Jinkins reelected Speaker

OLYMPIA – House Democrats today elected their leadership team that will serve for the next two years, beginning with the 2021 legislative session. Democrats remain the majority caucus in the state House of Representatives following the outcome of this year’s general election.

Current House Speaker, Rep. Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma), was again elected by her caucus to serve in the position. This will be Jinkins’ second year and first full term as House Speaker.

“To have the continued trust and confidence of my colleagues in these challenging times for our state is the highest honor,” Jinkins said. “Our caucus is ready to do the people’s work safely. We will lead by example, following state and local health guidance while preserving transparency and access for the public.”

The 2021-23 House Democratic Caucus leadership team will be (partial list):

Speaker of the House (designate*): Rep. Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma)

Majority Leader: Rep. Pat Sullivan (D-Covington)

Majority Caucus Chair: Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self (D-Mukilteo)

Majority Floor Leader: Rep. Monica Stonier (D-Vancouver)

Majority Whip: Rep. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane)

Speaker pro tempore (designate*): Rep. Tina Orwall (D-Des Moines, 2021), Rep. John Lovick (D-Mill Creek, 2022)

Deputy Speaker pro tempore (designate*): Rep. John Lovick (D-Mill Creek, 2021), Rep. Tina Orwall (D-Des Moines, 2022)

*The full House of Representatives votes for Speaker of the House. This vote will occur when the 105-day legislative session convenes on January 11, 2021, hence the “designate” title at this time.

