Motswana-owned PropTech firm, aXessPoint, Launches Major U.S. Expansion, Serving 700+ Properties in 11 States

The Honolulu technology company has partnered with Finite Business Solutions to grow nationwide

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honolulu technology company aXessPoint , co-founded and headed by Botswana's own Seabelo "Bello" Silitshena, has partnered with Finite Business Solutions to launch a major expansion of its digital property management platform.Under the new partnership, aXessPoint will provide services to 700+ properties across 10 states on the U.S. mainland, while continuing to enhance its existing Hawaii portfolio. This includes: California, Idaho, Colorado, Texas, Minnesota, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Massachusetts, and Florida.The seven-figure recurring deal starts in January 2021 and is the largest partnership to date for aXessPoint, representing an additional 120,000 homeowner units. The company is expanding its Honolulu-based staff to service the new accounts.“By partnering with aXessPoint’s Communication Platform, Finite Business Solutions will be able to provide a leading technology solution in a space in desperate need of it, which perfectly complements our HOA business intelligence and accounting services,” said Trung Pham, CEO of Texas-based Finite Business Solutions. “There is no combination of communication, technology, accounting services, and industry solutions like this in the marketplace, and we are pleased to offer our residential customers this added convenience, security and efficiency.”The agreement coincides with the launch of aXessPoint 3.0, an enhanced software platform and mobile application. aXessPoint 3.0 provides a comprehensive array of communications tools designed for residents, property managers, resident managers, board members and vendors. These tools provide a one-stop-shop for everyone in a building or community association to virtually access important information, make requests, and submit payments, 24/7 from anywhere in the world.aXessPoint’s total community living and property management solution includes:⦁ Communication: Push notifications that alert residents regarding water shut offs, association meetings, fire alarm testing and emergency situations.⦁ Scheduling: Residents can directly schedule use of community amenities, submit requests for maintenance and repairs, and book other important needs, such as reserving elevators for moves.⦁ Paperwork: Resident managers can post forms for residents to read, review, e-sign and print.⦁ Payments: Residents can log in, check balances due and make payments – all in just a few seconds. No more lost checks or misplaced receipts. That means faster payments and fewer repeat notices.⦁ Maintenance: Report and track common area maintenance schedules and issues.⦁ Security: aXessPoint uses the most secure cloud-based storage and end-to-end encryption to protect sensitive information and ensure that compliance standards are met.⦁ Vendor Management: Property managers can send out proposals for maintenance projects to preferred vendors and receive bids digitally in just a few hours.⦁ Multi-Group Chat: Board members and property managers can chat to easily keep track of financials, invoices and vendor services.“With an increased focus on virtual communication and management, aXessPoint allows users to easily tailor a full suite of features to access what they need most, when and where they need to,” said Bello Silitshena, co-founder and CEO of aXessPoint. “Our partnership with Finite Business Solutions allows us to efficiently expand the product to a diverse array of markets so we can continue to meet the unique and changing needs of managing a residential portfolio.”To learn more about aXessPoint, visit aXessPoint.net , call 1 (800) 644-0320, or e-mail info@aXessPoint.net.About aXessPoint: Founded in 2016, aXessPoint is a Honolulu-based technology company dedicated to the superior management of properties, facilities and enterprises. Its software improves efficiency, performance and processes, allowing stakeholders at communities of all sizes to make better strategic decisions. aXessPoint is a graduate of Hawaii-based Blue Startups, one of TechCrunch’s Top 20 U.S. accelerators. The company is also a member of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). For more, visit aXessPoint.net.About Finite Business Solutions: Founded in 2013, Finite Business Solutions uses business analytics and a proven accounting background to offer sound consultation to small business owners and future business startups. With a combined 45 years of experience, Finite Business Solutions is a collection of professionals who have owned, operated and overseen an eclectic portfolio of businesses. For more, visit finitebusinesssolutions.com