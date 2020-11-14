Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,711 in the last 365 days.

Seventeen More Wyoming Coronavirus-Related Deaths Confirmed

Seventeen More Wyoming Coronavirus-Related Deaths Confirmed

November 14, 2020

Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count. Death certificate confirmation timing is inconsistent.

  • An older adult Albany County man died within the last week. The man was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • An older adult Albany County woman died earlier this month. The woman was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • An older adult Crook County man died earlier this month. The man was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • An older adult Crook County woman died within the last week. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • An older adult Fremont County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • An older adult Laramie County woman died within the last week. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • An older adult Lincoln County woman died within the last week. The woman was hospitalized both in and outside of Wyoming; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • An older adult Lincoln County man died late last month. The man was hospitalized both in and outside of Wyoming; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • An adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. The woman was hospitalized; it is unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. The woman was not hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • An older adult Natrona County man died within the last week. The man was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • An older adult Park County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
  • An older adult Platte County man died late last month. The man was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 144 coronavirus-related deaths, 18,726 lab-confirmed cases and 3,155 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.

 

You just read:

Seventeen More Wyoming Coronavirus-Related Deaths Confirmed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.