Supply Justice Announces Easy Holiday Shopping with an Impact

Painted faces can change what we look like, but we are all connected and have value.

Artwork is a very human connection.

Prisoner Artwork- Congressman John Lewis made a lasting impact on the US justice system.

Prisoner Artwork - We will always remember the dedication John Lewis had to justice.

Prisoner Print - hands in cuffs with the flag reflection

Prisoner Print - We Too Sing

Supply Justice Offers Great Holiday Gifts With an Impact. No Donations Requested. We are Expanding our Prison Artwork Program.

You create a better criminal justice system. You choose how to be the hero.”
— Diane Wells

RALEIGH, NC, USA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Criminal justice non-profit, Supply Justice, announced its first fundraiser.

Supply Justice creates awareness and funding for US criminal justice non-profits.

Supply Justice engages with the criminal justice system through artwork, niche justice missions, corporate responsibility programs, student advocates, trade organizations, prisoners, and others that want to make their own criminal justice impact.

Their supporters shop for artwork, gifts, and more and select where to donate 100% of the net profit to the criminal justice non-profit of their choice.

Through special arrangements, Supply Justice's first fundraiser offers over 300 high-quality, reasonably priced, environmentally friendly household and holiday goods with a built-in donation to Supply Justice.

Donations received through purchases will be used to expand Supply Justice's reach with prison artisans.

Here is the link to shop/share: https://www.boonsupply.com/1149649

Diane Wells
Supply Justice, Inc
+1 919-533-4100
diane@supplyjustice.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

