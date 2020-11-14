Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 14 November 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,948,833) deaths (46,836), and recoveries (1,646,823) by region:
Central (61,936 cases; 1,167 deaths; 59,048 recoveries): Burundi (624; 1; 549), Cameroon (22,583; 433; 21,510), CAR (4,900; 63; 4,809), Chad (1,589; 100; 1,435), Congo (5,379; 92; 4,891), DRC (11,732; 319; 11,026), Equatorial Guinea (5,104; 85; 4,973), Gabon (9,062; 58; 8,939), Sao Tome & Principe (963; 16**; 916)
Eastern (237,480; 4,602; 160,884): Comoros (574; 7; 542), Djibouti (5,641; 61; 5,509), Eritrea (493; 0; 444), Ethiopia (101,757; 1,558; 63,571), Kenya (68,193; 1,228; 44,872), Madagascar (17,223; 249; 16,516), Mauritius (470; 10; 428), Rwanda (5,362; 42; 4,993), Seychelles (158; 0; 155), Somalia (4,301; 107; 3,330), South Sudan (2,996; 59; 2,773), Sudan (14,401; 1,116; 9,535), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (15,402; 144; 8,038)
Northern (616,872; 16,556; 477,489): Algeria (65,975; 2,125; 43,779), Egypt (110,319; 6,429; 100,847), Libya (72,628; 995; 43,259), Mauritania (7,918; 165; 7,506), Morocco (282,336; 4,631; 229,160), Tunisia (77,668; 2,209; 52,912), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (835,540; 21,699, 764,926): Angola (13,224; 317; 6,326), Botswana (7,835; 27; 5,534), Eswatini (6,076; 118; 5,756), Lesotho (2,041; 44; 1,056), Malawi (5,962; 185; 5,372), Mozambique (14,227; 110; 12,238), Namibia (13,372; 138; 12,243), South Africa (746,945; 20,153; 692,177), Zambia (17,093; 350; 16,134), Zimbabwe (8,675; 257; 8,090)
Western (197,005, 2,812; 184,476): Benin (2,844, 43; 2,515), Burkina Faso (2,609; 68; 2,413), Cape Verde (9,741; 102; 9,074), Côte d'Ivoire (20,889; 127; 20,599), Gambia (3,697; 122; 3,556), Ghana (50,018; 320; 48,179), Guinea (12,537; 74; 10,899), Guinea-Bissau (2,419; 43; 1,848), Liberia (1,491; 82; 1,314), Mali (3,806; 139; 2,926), Niger (1,289; 69; 1,145), Nigeria (64,884; 1,163; 60,936), Senegal (15,755; 326; 15,400), Sierra Leone (2,389; 74; 1,816), Togo (2,627; 60; 1,856)
**Official source has reduced the number of deaths for Sao Tome.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).