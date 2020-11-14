Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sweeney Condemns Brown’s Hateful Characterization of LGBTQ Community  

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney issued the following statement condemning the hateful comments by Senator Chris Brown that malign the transgender community:

“We can’t allow these types of hateful comments to go unchallenged. They are spiteful and harmful, and they do not reflect the values of equality and respect for all of our citizens that are so important. The fact that they were spoken at a Veterans’ Day ceremony meant to honor the men and women who have served our country makes them more offensive. We have made a lot of progress here in New Jersey in the fight for equality for the LGBTQ community, but we can’t take that progress for granted. We have to continue to be vigilant in protecting the principles of equal rights for everyone.”

