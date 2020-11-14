SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Investigations; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ARA, CIT, CXO, RESI

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:



American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Innovative Renal Care, LLC, an affiliate of Nautic Partners, LLC, for $11.50 per share in cash. If you are an American Renal shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/american-renal-associates-holdings-inc-ara-stock-merger-nautic/.

CIT Group Inc. ( NYSE: CIT ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CIT shareholders will receive 0.0620 shares of First Citizens class A common stock for each share of CIT common stock they own. If you are a CIT Group shareholder, click on this link t o learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cit-group-inc-stock-merger-first-citizens/.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ConocoPhillips. Under the terms of the merger, Concho shareholders will receive 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock for each share of Concho common stock they own. If you are a Concho shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/concho-resources-inc-stock-merger-conocophillips.

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a partnership led by Pretium and funds managed by Ares Management Corporation for $13.50 per share. If you are a Front Yard shareholder, on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/front-yard-residential-corporation-stock-merger.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

