Senator Muth Announces Virtual Healthcare Enrollment Event

Royersford, PA − November 13, 2020 − State Senator Katie Muth (D – Chester, Montgomery, Berks) announced that her office will be hosting two virtual health care enrollment events to help constituents through the process of selecting an insurance plan through the new Pennsylvania state exchange, (Pennie).

“During the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, access to quality and affordable healthcare is now more important than ever,” stated Senator Muth. “Unfortunately, I have heard from so many of my constituents that the process to obtain the right insurance plan can be complex and frustrating. This virtual event will help answer questions, provide assistance, and ensure that everyone in my district has access to an insurance plan that meets their individual needs.”

Senator Muth’s office will host an Affordable Care Act Virtual Town Hall on Tuesday, November 17th at 6:00pm with the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and trained navigators to help answer general questions about selecting an insurance plan in a COVID safe, remote setting. In addition, Senator Muth’s office will host a Virtual Enrollment event on Thursday, November 19th from 4:00pm – 8:00pm where constituents will be able to make one-on-one appointments for virtual consultations with health insurance navigators online.

“I am grateful to partner with the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and navigators in providing these opportunities to answer questions and help walk individuals through the process of obtaining health insurance.” Senator Muth continued, “The reality is that any of us can have unexpected health care needs at a moment’s notice. As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout our region, having quality health insurance at an affordable price is even more vital. I hope these events will help all of my constituents have the security that comes with knowing that they are covered in the event of an emergency.”

This is the first year that Pennsylvanians will be using a state exchange to purchase insurance instead of the federal ACA exchange. The Pennsylvania state exchange (Pennie) will be open for new and updated enrollments from November 1 to January 15 and financial assistance is available to lower monthly premiums or out of pocket expenses for state residents who will qualify.

Those interested in participating in the Pennsylvania state exchange are reminded to have a few pieces of information on hand as they go through the enrollment process: documentation to verify your annual income (a W-2 or paystub) and a driver’s license or other government-issued photo ID. Please note, the Virtual Enrollment event has limited availability due to one-on-one discussions with trained navigators and interested constituents are encouraged to sign up for this event as early as possible.

To sign up for any of these events and receive the meeting link, or to check for updates, please visit senatormuth.com/aca. For questions about the Pennsylvania state exchange, please contact Senator Muth’s office at (610) 792-2137 or SenatorMuth@pasenate.com.

